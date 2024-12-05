Parts of CT see up to 8 inches of snow as winter storm leads to school closures, power outages

A fast-moving winter storm delivered snow, rain and strong winds across much of Connecticut Thursday morning, resulting in school delays and power outages.

Northern parts of the state reported up to 8 inches of snow.

Various schools across the state issued two-hour delays, with several districts shutting down for the day.

More than 13,000 customers were without power Thursday morning, with more than 7,000 customers restored by early afternoon, according to Eversource. Northeastern Connecticut appeared to be affected most. United Illuminating, which serves southwestern Connecticut, was reporting virtually no outages following the storm.

In Hartford County, Canton reported over 6 inches of snow, while Bradley International Airport reported about 2 inches.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public UConn student Sophia Hatzis, a member of the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega which is charged with caring for UConn’s mascot, plays with Johnathan the Husky XV on campus after northeast Connecticut received several inches of snow from the season’s first storm on December 5, 2024. Handler Laura Centanni (not pictured) said that for the dogs, which are bred for cold climate work, the season’s first snow is “Their favorite day of the year.”

In Tolland County in northeastern Connecticut, Tolland reported 8.5 inches of snow.

About 6 inches had fallen in Torrington in Litchfield County. Other towns in Litchfield County reported 3 to 5 inches of snow Thursday morning.

At least 1 to 3 inches of snow fell across other parts of Hartford, Fairfield and New Haven counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory was in effect Thursday morning for Tolland County in northeastern Connecticut and until Thursday afternoon for Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut.

A wind advisory was in effect for much of the state for much of the day Thursday, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

School delays, closures

Check school delays and closures here and here and here.