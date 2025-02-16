Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Ice climber injured in avalanche in Franconia State Park

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published February 16, 2025 at 4:38 PM EST
Cannon Mountain skiing and snowmaking, Franconia, NH, on Feb. 6, 2024. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Cannon Mountain skiing and snowmaking, Franconia, NH, on Feb. 6, 2024. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)

An avalanche shortly after noon on Sunday swept an ice climber approximately 300 feet in Franconia State Park.

The climber, a 31-year old from Vermont, was heading towards the Cannon Cliffs with a 36-year old female companion from Concord, when the ground beneath them gave way.

The companion called 911 and alerted first responders. According to Fish and Game officials, she was able to locate the man downslope, who was partially buried.

“Though the male suffered injuries they were able to slowly self-evacuate toward the trail,” Fish and Game officials said in a statement.

Volunteers from the Pemi Search and Rescue Team, along with a conservation officer and members of the Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol made contact with the pair at approximately 1:45 p.m., and used a snowmobile to get them to safety.

The climber suffered an unknown injury, according to officials, and was driven to the hospital by his climbing partner after declining an ambulance.

According to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, a considerable risk for avalanches at elevations above 3,000 feet currently exists in the White Mountains. Anyone venturing into taller peaks is encouraged to use extreme caution.
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
Todd Bookman
