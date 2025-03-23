Pope Francis is released from the hospital

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Pope Francis returned to the Vatican today. The milestone marked the end of a five-week stay in the hospital, a stay where, at times, Pope Francis battled for his life as he dealt with double pneumonia. Before leaving Rome's Gemelli Hospital, the 88-year-old pontiff made his first public appearance in over a month. NPR's Ruth Sherlock was there.

BYLINE RUTH SHERLOCK: Hundreds of people are arriving here outside the front of Gemelli Hospital in Rome, and they're smiling. And it's a sunny day, and they're all here to see Pope Francis, who's being discharged from this hospital today after 38 days.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Papa Francesco.

(SOUNDBITE OF RHYTHMIC CLAPPING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Papa Francesco.

(SOUNDBITE OF RHYTHMIC CLAPPING)

: This is a scene that might have seemed unlikely a few weeks ago. At times, Pope Francis was in critical condition, and prayers were being held for the 88-year-old pontiff by faithful who feared for his survival. Today, the atmosphere is one of celebration.

PRISCILLA WRNGGRI: (Singing) Happy birthday, happy birthday to me.

Today, I came because I'm happy. Today's my birthday, and Pope was discharged during my birthday.

: Priscilla Wrnggri is a Franciscan nun from Kenya living in Rome.

WRNGGRI: I want to receive blessings from Pope. I've been praying for him, and I've been attending the holy rosary. And I know that God answers our prayers.

(CHEERING)

: The French doors open on a balcony above us, and Pope Francis appears.

(APPLAUSE)

: He looks over the crowd and then spots something that makes his expression light up. He asks an aide for the microphone and speaks.

POPE FRANCIS I: (Speaking Italian).

: After thanking everyone, he says, "I see this woman with the yellow flowers - well done." The woman is 79-year-old Carmela Vittoria Mancuso, who told Vatican media afterwards, while overcome with emotion, that she didn't imagine the pope would focus on her. Pope Francis' appearance was brief, and he still does not look a well man. His face was swollen, and he was coughing as aides wheeled him away from the balcony.

(CHEERING)

: But his discharge from hospital is a stunning improvement for the 88-year-old pontiff after a long illness that, at times, left him in a very critical condition that put his life in danger. During much of his hospital stay, the Vatican organized nightly prayers for his recovery. At a mass in the Lateran basilica, the Catholic cathedral of Rome, one month ago, many of the faithful cried with worry for the pope as they prayed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CONGREGATION: (Praying in Italian).

: Now, at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, some in the crowd have tears of joy, like Giulia Gianarelli.

GIULIA GIANARELLI: (Speaking Italian).

: "It's emotional," she says, "to again find the hope that the pope brings - so close, so mixed up in our lives."

SIMONA BINI: (Speaking Italian).

: "The pope is our heart," says Italian Simona Bini. She says she appreciates how he's focused on poverty in his papacy and how he tries to remain grounded, often refusing some of the grander outfits and accommodation offered to a pope.

BINI: (Speaking Italian).

: "This is important," she says, "because even priests or cardinals can lose touch with the public or with people who suffer." Shortly afterwards, Pope Francis left the hospital in the front seat of his usual, modest white Fiat 500 car. Even as he returns to the Vatican, the pope has a long recovery ahead of him.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPOKESPERSON: (Speaking Italian).

: Speaking at a press conference before he was discharged from hospital, Francis' doctors said he would need rest and rehabilitation for a further two months. The pope had been set to meet with Britain's King Charles in April and to lead the Vatican's annual Easter celebrations. The Vatican hasn't said if Francis will be able to keep those engagements. Ruth Sherlock, NPR News, Rome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.