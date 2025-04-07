'The Friend' stars Naomi Watts and a giant dog -- trained by Bill Berloni

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

A new film called "The Friend" tells a story of two creatures who lose someone they love and find each other. She's a writer. He's a dog. Naomi Watts gets top billing, but her screen partner is also a star. Diane Orson of Connecticut Public Radio brings us the story of a leading actress and the new, quote, "Cary Grant of dogs," as one of the filmmakers calls him.

DIANE ORSON, BYLINE: As "The Friend" opens, Iris is grieving. Her closest friend and mentor has died and bequeathed to her his beloved Great Dane, Apollo.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE FRIEND")

NAOMI WATTS: (As Iris) I've imagined it so many times. How, among all the other questions certain to have come to you, was - what will happen to the dog?

ORSON: She lives alone in a tiny apartment in New York City that won't allow animals. And it's not like she can hide Apollo from her superintendent. He's about the size of a small pony.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE FRIEND")

FELIX SOLIS: (As Hektor) There's no dogs allowed.

WATTS: (As Iris) It's just until I can find him...

SOLIS: (As Hektor) No, no, not even temporary.

ORSON: At a press event, Naomi Watts describes her costar as sensitive and responsive. Right now, he's sprawled out on the floor.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WATTS: When I started to cry on him, he is suddenly - what can I do to fix this or something's wrong?

ORSON: The movie's based on the novel by Sigrid Nunez. The book's cover features a harlequin Great Dane, white with black spots. And the filmmakers wanted that dog for the film. That dog was discovered by theatrical animal trainer, Bill Berloni.

BILL BERLONI: When I read the script, I called the filmmakers back and said, you can't make this movie the way you've written it.

ORSON: Berloni's the only animal handler who's ever won a Tony Award. He knew the breed could be tricky to work with.

BERLONI: Great Danes are very sensitive. And they're, you know - we'd have to find the right dog, and you'd have to build the film around the right dog.

ORSON: The filmmakers were adamant. It had to be a visibly male Great Dane who could appear soulful, expressive and funny. Berloni contacted hundreds of breeders. He poured through headshots, traveled nationwide. Finally, he rolled into Iowa, and there was Bing. This gentle giant had it all - regal bearing, mournful expression, testicles intact and humanely trained.

BERLONI: And I turned to the filmmakers and said, if you don't hire this dog, I'm going to hire him and take him to New York.

ORSON: (Laughter).

BERLONI: And so that's how we found it him.

ORSON: Got to make a star.

BERLONI: I know. Exactly, because he had all those qualities, above and beyond.

ORSON: He even sings on cue.

Can you woo woo?

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG SINGING)

ORSON: Woo woo.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG SINGING)

ORSON: When Berloni works on Broadway, he teaches performers to become trainers. Stage dogs don't act, he says. They live in real time. Their attention should be on stage and not on a handler in the wings. But movies are different, more tricks. Berloni wanted Bing's connection with Watts to be real. He asked if they could approach "The Friend" like a piece of theater. Watts agreed.

WATTS: I needed to start on a training path. And I'm a dog person. I'm not squeamish - slobber all over me, you know, like, whatever.

ORSON: Still, it was complicated.

WATTS: 'Cause he's twice my size, nearly - he weighs 150 pounds. He's incredibly strong.

ORSON: Watts and Bing spent several weeks getting to know each other. And she says once cameras started rolling, they got gold.

WATTS: There was something really beautiful about experiencing grief with another species. It was very healing.

ORSON: Near the close of the film, we again hear Iris thinking about what her dog was like before she met him.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE FRIEND")

WATTS: (As Iris) Not to have known you as a frisky, young dog, to have missed your entire puppyhood, I don't feel just sad. I feel cheated.

ORSON: But audiences won't. "The Friend" has opened to glowing reviews. For NPR News, I'm Diane Orson.

WATTS: Good boy, Bing.

BERLONI: Good boy.

