The latest on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan

By Diaa Hadid,
Michel Martin
Published May 12, 2025 at 4:31 AM EDT

India and Pakistan – both nuclear powers – agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after days of some of the most serious fighting between the two countries in decades.

