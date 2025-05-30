President Trump visits Pittsburgh to celebrate U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel deal

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

President Trump travels to Pittsburgh today to celebrate something he previously said he would not allow. It's a partnership between United States Steel and the Japanese company Nippon Steel. Former President Biden blocked that sale on national security grounds. Candidate Trump also promised to block it, saying that foreign ownership of a company with United States in the name just sounded psychologically bad. Here he was campaigning in Pennsylvania last October.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And I will not approve Japan buying U.S. Steel 70 years ago, the greatest company anywhere in the world.

INSKEEP: NPR senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith is here. Tam, good morning.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Good morning.

INSKEEP: Why say yes now?

KEITH: Well, there had been signs that President Trump was taking a second look at this planned acquisition. It came up when the Japanese prime minister visited the White House in February. And then last month, President Trump ordered a new national security review. Then last week he announced he was on board with the deal in a social media post, saying it would add $14 billion to the U.S. economy and create 70,000 jobs. And significantly, he described it as a, quote, "planned partnership" that will keep the headquarters of U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh.

INSKEEP: OK. So we have a social media post, but what are the details here?

KEITH: We don't have many. The White House didn't respond to a list of basic questions about the structure of the deal. And when I asked a U.S. Steel spokesman whether it was an acquisition, he said he was unable to comment and directed me to a week-old statement where the company praised President Trump and said U.S. Steel will remain American, grow bigger and stronger through a partnership with Nippon Steel. So I called a bunch of industry analysts whose job it is to advise investors, and they said they haven't been able to get clear answers either. But all along, Nippon has made it clear that they aren't going to make this kind of investment unless they are acquiring U.S. Steel and its assets. Gordon Johnson is CEO of GLJ Research.

GORDON JOHNSON: No matter how the government and/or the nonanswers from U.S. Steel want to position this - let me be very clear - this is an acquisition. It's very clearly an acquisition.

KEITH: And given the expected purchase price, he says it is a very good deal for U.S. Steel shareholders and executives. Another analyst I spoke to said their best interpretation of the facts is that Trump is calling it a partnership to avoid looking like he reversed himself on this. And another, Phil Gibbs at KeyBanc Capital Markets, put it this way.

PHILIP GIBBS: It has to be purposely opaque because there have been so many missteps, misfires, lawsuits, political interference. And then we finally get to what looks like a conclusion, and we're even questioning the conclusion.

KEITH: I will also note that U.S. Steel hasn't filed anything with the Securities and Exchange Commission about this latest version of the deal.

INSKEEP: Tam, first, thanks very much for the reporting. I appreciate your look on the - at the substance here - really helps me. Second, I want to talk about the politics. Last fall, we talked with people in western Pennsylvania, where there are U.S. Steel plants, who thought this deal was good. Even the local union guys thought the deal was good, but there was this national opposition in the middle of the campaign. So why would he promote the deal in such a big way now?

KEITH: You know, a major theme of the first few months of his second term has been bringing foreign investment to the U.S., onshoring, manufacturing, creating American jobs. And there are a few things that he relishes more than announcing a deal. Pennsylvania, of course, is also a state that delivered him the presidency, so he's going to call it a win. But as you know, maybe it's popular locally, but the United Steelworkers union is quite dubious of this announcement and what it will mean in the end for jobs. Democratic politicians from the state are offering very tentative statements, saying the devil is in the details, and they don't yet have the details.

INSKEEP: NPR's Tamara Keith will be traveling with the president to Pittsburgh today. Tam, thanks so much.

KEITH: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.