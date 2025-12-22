Trump administration ‘pauses’ leases for New England offshore wind projects

The Trump administration said Monday it is “pausing” leases for 5 large-scale offshore wind projects, including projects that have large operations in New England.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced it is immediately “pausing” the leases for Vineyard Wind, Revolution Wind, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind. A press release issued by the department cited “national security risks identified by the Department of War in recently completed classified reports.” (The Trump administration recently moved to rename the Depart of Defense the Department of War.)

Vineyard Wind 1 – the first of several projects the developer is working on in the area – is located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and is already generating power, which it sells to the Massachusetts grid. Revolution Wind is under construction 15 miles south of Rhode Island and plans to sell electricity to Rhode Island and Connecticut.

In a Monday morning appearance on the Fox Business television channel, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum described the Department of War’s concerns.

“The Department of War has come back conclusively that the issues related to these large offshore wind programs have created radar interference that creates a genuine risk for the U.S.,” Burgum said, “particularly related to the – where they are in proximity to our East Coast population centers.”

The Trump administration has attempted to block construction of offshore wind projects before. In August, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a stop-work order for Revolution Wind, but a federal judge allowed work to resume the next month. Two related cases, including one filed by attorneys general in Rhode Island and Connecticut, are currently working their way through the federal court system.

Ocean State Media’s Ben Berke contributed to this story. This is a developing story and will be updated.

