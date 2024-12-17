Portland council gives green light to two-day music festival in 2025

The city of Portland will host a two-day music festival in 2025.

City councilors on Monday night approved a license for the Portland Music and Arts Festival, which is scheduled for Aug. 2 and 3 in Payson Park.

Concert organizers say they plan to bring national touring artists to the two-stage event, which could draw daily crowds of more than 12,000 people.

The event could help the city's economy and promote "cultural vitality" in Portland, said city councilor Sarah Michniewicz.

"And this is one year," she said. "If it's not done well, [it] probably won't happen again. And to that point, the disruptions are real, but for the most part, they're temporary."

Some Portland residents have voiced concerns about parking, traffic and potential damage to the city-owned park. Others worried about noise disruptions to the nearby senior living center and about maintaining access to the park during the festival.

"There are so many games and events that go on at Payson Park throughout the summer," said Councilor Kate Sykes, who voted against approving the license. "This would be hugely disruptive to the taxpayers who love and enjoy this park. And it is a public commons, and I just don't think that it should be used for a for-profit venue."

The organizers said they would pay $1 to the city for every ticket sold, make a $100,000 donation for a future project in the park and cover the costs of using municipal resources during the festival.

The ballfields and tennis and basketball courts would remain open to the public during the two-day event, city staff said. The public can also access the playground before gates for the event open at 11 a.m.

Music is scheduled to run from noon until 10 p.m.

Festival organizers say they'll arrange a free shuttle service between Payson Park and offsite parking lots. The METRO bus service would be free for ticketholders, according to the applications filed with the city. Children under the age of 12 would receive free admission.