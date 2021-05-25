© 2021 Maine Public
Agencies Give Maine Stable Credit Ratings After More Than A Year Of Pandemic

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT
This Thursday, May 28, 2020 photo shows Main Street in Rockland, Maine.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's credit rating has emerged unscathed during the pandemic, with two major credit-rating agencies affirming the state's financial health.

Officials said Monday that Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings gave the state solid marks for its performance.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the stable ratings demonstrate that Maine "is in a solid financial position, our economy is recovering and our state is a worthy investment."

