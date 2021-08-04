© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Federal Court Upholds Maine Law Protecting Access To Community TV

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published August 4, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT
7013565389_5982c1f5de_o.jpg
Erwin Verbruggen
/
Flickr/Creative Commons
Picture by Erwin Verbruggen

In a blow to commercial cable companies doing business in Maine, a federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a recent state law that aims to protect Mainers' access to community television programming.

Cable companies' franchise deals with municipalities usually include provisions for funding and carrying programming by public, educational and governmental stations commonly called PEG access.

In recent years, some cable companies have booted those PEG stations from easily found channels numbered in the single digits to more obscure channels much higher up the dial. They’ve also transmitted public programming in low-quality formats and provided minimal information in programming guides.

In 2019, Maine’s Legislature enacted a law barring those practices, and setting new standards for extending cable service in rural areas.

The cable companies challenged the measures in court, saying that federal law preempts the Maine statute. This week a federal appeals court upheld a lower court’s support for the Maine law.

In a press statement, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said community TV stations are “a priceless public resource, and the court’s ruling will go far in ensuring their continuing vitality.”

A spokesman for the cable companies' trade association said the decision was under review.

Business and Economy
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever