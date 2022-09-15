Maine's oldest ski area will now go by its original name: Pleasant Mountain

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s first ski area is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain.

Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the name, and announced the change on Wednesday.

The Shawnee Peak was a name chosen in 1988 by new owners who already operated Shawnee Mountain in Pennsylvania, which bears the name of a Native American tribe that was pushed west by settlers.

In Maine, local skiers wanted to revert to the original name. The ski mountain was created when the Civilian Conservation Corps carved a single trail on the west side of Pleasant Mountain in 1936.