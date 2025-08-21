Bangor Studio/Membership Department
July unemployment in Maine remains historically low

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window of the Bar Harbor Tea Room, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine. America’s employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to try to cool the economy and slow price increases. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the government said Friday, July 8.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
/
AP
A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window of the Bar Harbor Tea Room, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Maine's unemployment rate was 3.2% in July, down 0.1 of a percentage point from June. The state's jobless rate was a full percentage point lower than the New England and national unemployment rates of 4.2%.

The Maine Department of Labor did record a drop of 500 non-farm jobs last month. Most of the decrease was in the Leisure and hospitality sector. But the labor department cautions it will take a few more months of data to definitively conclude whether there's a broader slowdown in tourism behind that decline in leisure and hospitality jobs.
