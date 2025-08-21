July unemployment in Maine remains historically low

Maine's unemployment rate was 3.2% in July, down 0.1 of a percentage point from June. The state's jobless rate was a full percentage point lower than the New England and national unemployment rates of 4.2%.

The Maine Department of Labor did record a drop of 500 non-farm jobs last month. Most of the decrease was in the Leisure and hospitality sector. But the labor department cautions it will take a few more months of data to definitively conclude whether there's a broader slowdown in tourism behind that decline in leisure and hospitality jobs.