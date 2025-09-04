Portland City Council approves fines against landlords of vacant storefronts

The Portland City Council Wednesday night approved issuing fines against the landlords of vacant storefronts unless they agree to let the city install artwork in those spaces.

The ordinance is aimed at activating empty Congress Street storefronts that are perceived to be unsafe and unclean due to the unhoused population that sometimes sleep in them.

The measure passed on a 5-3 vote. Fees would range from $250 to $7,500 for landlords whose spaces have been vacant more than six months and who refuse to let the city hang artwork in them.