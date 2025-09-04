Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Portland City Council approves fines against landlords of vacant storefronts

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:21 PM EDT
One of the empty storefronts on Congress Street.
Carol Bousquet
/
Maine Public
One of the empty storefronts on Congress Street.

The Portland City Council Wednesday night approved issuing fines against the landlords of vacant storefronts unless they agree to let the city install artwork in those spaces.

The ordinance is aimed at activating empty Congress Street storefronts that are perceived to be unsafe and unclean due to the unhoused population that sometimes sleep in them.

The measure passed on a 5-3 vote. Fees would range from $250 to $7,500 for landlords whose spaces have been vacant more than six months and who refuse to let the city hang artwork in them.
Business and Economy
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet