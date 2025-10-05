More than 35,000 people visited Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument last year

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument added $3.4 million to the northern Maine economy last year. The park's economic impact is detailed in a new report from the National Park Service.

The park service reports that the national monument had just over 35,000 visitors in 2024, who spent $2.7 million and supported 26 jobs in the surrounding region.

Superintendent Neal Labrie said visitors are drawn to the North Woods by the Monument's International Dark Sky Sanctuary designation and its Wabanaki worldview.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument was created in 2016 by a proclamation from President Barack Obama. It includes more than 87,000 acres of land in Penobscot County adjacent to Baxter State Park.