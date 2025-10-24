New maritime, aerospace facilities open in Brunswick

New additions to Maine’s Maritime and Aerospace industries debuted in Brunswick Landing this week — the former naval air station now transformed into a hub for tech and STEM.

The Maine Maritime Academy opened its 50,000 square-foot Workforce Training Center. It will house apprentice programs in trades like shipbuilding and manufacturing. And just down the road, the Maine Space Corp. showed off its new lab that will be used to test electronics for multiple industries.

Terry Shehata is executive director of the Maine Space Corp. He said it made sense for the organizations to open their centers at the same time for "Manufacturing Month" and that the two sectors need to work together to build workforces in Maine.

“What we're really are trying to do is increase the state's economy by using space technology to support our current industry, like the agriculture and forestry and marine," he said. "We're looking to space but also to Earth as well.”

Michael Livingston Terry Shehata, Executive Director of the Maine Space Corporation.

The new facilities are also positioned to build critical talent pipelines for Bath Iron Works and other defense sector employers.

Once fully staffed, MMA's facility would be able to train hundreds of tradespeople annually, according to Heather Hopkins, director of industrial training & apprenticeships.

“If you build it, they will come. Our partners are joining us now. The schools are joining us, and it takes coalitions and alliances to build the workforce," she said.

Combined, the two facilities are expected to create about 200 jobs.

Brunswick Landing now houses over 150 companies and organizations in its 3,200-acre industrial park.

“This partnership represents a powerful convergence of maritime tradition, aerospace ambition, and manufacturing excellence,” John Lewis, executive director of the Manufacturers Association of Maine, said in a press release. “This event celebrates more than buildings — these facilities represent a commitment to training talent, growing industry, and putting Maine on the map as a leader in national defense and space innovation.”