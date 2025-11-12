Belfast conservation group buys site of former aquafarm project

A Belfast conservation group has purchased the site of the proposed Nordic Aquafarms salmon farm, according to a press release.

Penobscot Bay Waterkeeper, formerly known as Upstream Watch, spearheaded opposition to the project. The group raised $1.5 million this year to fund the purchase, and will conserve the 54-acre property.

There are several former Belfast Water District buildings on the property, and the organization says it hopes to use some of the space for offices and a community meeting space.

Nordic Aquafarms dropped its bid to build the on-shore aquaculture facility in January, after several legal challenges.