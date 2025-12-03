Maine seeks public input about cellphone coverage

Over the last couple of decades, cellphones have become more than just portable telephones. For many Mainers it's also their connection to the internet. That makes it important that their phones not only have connectivity, but strong cell signals.

That's been a challenge for some in this geographically large and spread out state. The Maine Connectivity Authority, which is charged with improving Mainers' access to the internet, is turning its attention to the cellular networks.

Since cellphone providers are reluctant to turn over detailed information about coverage, the authority took some cellphones out on the road, driving some 6,500 miles around the state to document cellphone signals.

David Bresnahan, the senior programming grant manager for the authority, says it now wants Mainers to take an online survey.

"We want to hear from Mainers on what their lived experience is," Bresnahan says, "because while we might have the data in front of us, lived experience is much different."

The online survey will close Dec. 9. Bresnahan says preliminary findings will be released by July of next year.

After another public comment period, a final plan for improving cell coverage in Maine will be released in September.