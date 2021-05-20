Karla Donehew-Perez, Violinist, Catalyst Quartet

Sarah Tuttle has been making music since she was small, and her interests reach from the Pre-Baroque era to the music being written today. Most recently, she spent three years in Germany living and working as an opera singer, where she was able to perform a wide variety of repertoire, from Handel to Humperdinck, Bizet to Wagner. Sarah has called Maine her home state since she was ten, where she's since made music with more than a few local ensembles, including the Down East Singers and the Bowdoin Chorus.Sarah holds a Bachelor's Degree in music from Gettysburg College, and a Master's Degree in Vocal Arts from Bard College, where she worked closely with soprano Dawn Upshaw. She is also a proud recipient of a Mellon Summer Research Grant, which enabled her to continue research begun in Vienna, Austria, exploring manifestations of Buddhism in Mahler's Das Lied von der Erde. Sarah was invited to Tanglewood twice as a summer Vocal Arts Fellow, where she gave the world premiere of John Harbison's Seven Poems of Lorine Niedecker, and performed works by Mozart, Shostakovich, Jonathan Harvey, and others. She is the recipient of their Grace B. Jackson Prize.When not performing onstage or hosting and producing her radio show, Sarah enjoys immersing herself in American art song literature, learning new recipes, and walking her dog in her hometown of Brunswick.