planet maine vol. 9: reduce, reuse, repair

It’s Wednesday, August 13, and I’m one pair of pants richer.

On a recent hot August Sunday, I steel myself while walking into a small crowd of people under the shade of several brightly colored canopies in Congress Square Park in downtown Portland. Sheepishly, I approach two women sitting at a table behind sewing machines and pull out a beloved pair of black linen pants that have started to wear through.

Vrylena Olney takes the pants and starts pulling out bits of spare fabric to color match for a patch. She settles on a dark gray square of linen.

“Normally, I come in, and it's just like wall to wall repairs, and pretty much everybody has blown out the crotch on their pants,” she says, laughing. “You are in very good company.”

Olney is a sewing volunteer at Ripe for Repair, a roving, semi-regular repairs meetup in the Portland area. Popping up in rotating venues, community spaces and parks throughout the city, the meetup includes bike and gear repairs, electricians fixing everything from lamps to laptops, blenders, and microwaves, volunteer sewists patching and hemming, sewing buttons and fixing zippers, and even occasionally a cobbler fixing shoes and a jewelry-maker mending accessories — all for free.

Despite being reparable, malfunctioning coffee machines, electric kettles, vacuum cleaners and the like frequently end up in landfills. And appliances aren’t made to last — they’re made cheaper and more quickly than in generations past, contributing to carbon dioxide emissions and accelerating climate change. The EPA estimates that of the 2.2 million tons of small appliance waste created in a year, only about 5.6% is recycled.

Lead organizer Ali Mann started Ripe for Repair in Portland nearly two years ago, hoping to learn something new.

“I sent an email to like 50 people I knew in town, and said, ‘Hey, I'd like to learn how to fix stuff. And some of you I know know how to fix stuff, and who wants to get together and see what we can accomplish?’”

The meetup has since become a fixture in the community. But Mann says Appleton, Bath, Brunswick, Kittery and South Portland have all held either recurring or one-off repair fairs, and there’s a word-of-mouth repair meetup at the YMCA in Belfast that’s been around far longer than any of them.

“They don't advertise it at all,” says Mann. “The people who know about it know about it, and they have enough volunteers, and enough people come in to keep going.”

Community repair workshops started gaining in popularity more than a decade ago. Organizations like Fixit Clinic and Repair Cafe now offer hundreds of repair events in cities across North America each year.

The Repair Association has spent more than a decade trying to get manufacturers to make it easier for people to fix their own products. Gay Gordon-Byrne, the consumer advocacy group’s executive director, tells NPR that the repair options companies offer are often inconvenient or expensive — and sometimes both.

"They are not in the business of fixing stuff," Gordon-Byrne told NPR’s Chloe Veltman. "They would rather your stuff falls apart and dies and you have to go back to the store."

These days, online how-to videos are getting millions of hits. But while a YouTube video probably exists for just about every type of repair these days, Mann says an in-person repair meetup is different: you don’t have to buy the tools needed (imagine investing in a whole cobbler setup to fix your shoes), and if the going gets tough, there are other people around to troubleshoot with. That avoids relegating items to the dreaded ‘I’ll fix it later’ pile or junk drawer.

She says people’s reasons for showing up to the repair fair run the gamut: keeping waste out of landfills; valuing sustainability and avoiding buying something new; emotional attachment to items and wanting to save them; saving money by fixing something they already own; and curiosity – wanting to learn how to be more handy.

“I'm looking at a microwave and an Atari right now. I know somebody fixed a vacuum cleaner and a tape deck,” Mann says. “When we first started, there were a lot of electric kettles. For some reason, things will come in waves. One month, we had like three sewing machines show up. Another, stand mixers. In the fall, it’s backpacks with zippers.”

Over at the electronics table, three volunteers huddle over a laptop that has stopped working. The likely culprit, they surmise, is spilled soft drink: the inner parts are all sticky. But they all pause on the laptop when a woman approaches towing a tall, magnificently tacky lamp made out of multicolor empty Folgers coffee cans stacked on top of each other.

“It doesn’t work, and my husband would rather I throw it out, he hates this thing,” she says. “But I love it, and I’m going to keep it.”

I leave them to it. Back at the sewing table, Olney has almost finished with my pants. As she runs the sewing machine back over the area, reinforcing the quilted patch, she walks me through what stitches she’s used, so I can try to replicate it myself next time.

“But if you get stuck, or you want me to fix it again,” she says, “come back.”

