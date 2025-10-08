planet maine vol. 13: censoring signage; fall outdoor events

Maine's Acadia National Park is one of the country's most popular parks, with around 4 million people visiting each year. Newcomers arriving this fall may not notice any changes to the park’s popular areas. But recently, educational signs containing information on climate change, ecology and Native American history have been quietly removed.

Signs had been located in two of Acadia's most well-trod areas: six on the summit of Cadillac Mountain, and four in the Great Meadow Wetland.

The informational blurbs had asked hikers to help protect the fragile ecosystem by staying on trails and not picking berries, detailed how rising seas and intense storms due to climate change impact the park, and encouraged visitors to help avoid emissions by using the park's Island Explorer bus. Others explained the cultural and spiritual significance of Cadillac Mountain for the Wabanaki people.

“Acadia is changing, so are we,” read one of the signs. “The rapidly changing climate requires new approaches to restoration.”

When reached for comment, Interior Department Deputy Press Secretary Aubrie Spady called the removed signage "brainless fear-mongering rhetoric used to steal taxpayer dollars."

"Thanks to President Donald Trump, Interior is ensuring that the American people are no longer being fed the lies of the delusional Green New Scam," she said in a statement, referring to the Green New Deal, a 2019 nonbinding congressional resolution that never passed the Senate.

Acadia is just one of many national parks to remove educational language in recent weeks. The Washington Post reported that signs in national parks across the country have disappeared, along with accompanying webpages documenting the impacts of climate change, the history of slavery, conflicts with Native Americans, and Japanese American internment camps.

Changes to national park language were directed by President Donald Trump in an executive order titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," and subsequent memos from the Department of the Interior and the National Parks Service. The administration gave parks and national sites a Sept. 17 deadline to remove signage that doesn't "focus on the greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District called the ongoing effort to remove educational information from parks across the country "extremely disturbing."

"When did scientific fact become political speech? Teaching people about science or the weather, or all of the things you can learn by being in [a] national park, seems to me, part of the visitor experience," she told Maine Public.

Todd Martin, a senior program manager at the National Parks Conservation Association, said that silencing science won't stop climate change from occurring.

"We know from decades of scientific research that climate change is already having an impact on Maine and Acadia National Park, from more intense rainfalls and coastal storms to less snow in the winter, longer droughts and rising sea levels," Martin said.

"Acadia National Park, like many parks, wants to ensure that its visitors understand the impacts that Acadia is feeling from climate change now and what the future of the park could look like," he said. "And the American public deserves to know that information."

Pingree said it's a continuation of the president's attack on the First Amendment.

"I think this is outrageous, but it goes along with a pattern in this administration of trying to change the course of how we talk about history, to change curriculum in schools, to eliminate what we're able to talk about and what we're able to discuss, and it goes against what Americans believe is our right to free speech and obtaining information," she said.

Pingree joined nearly 90 other lawmakers in signing a letter to NPS Acting Director Jessica Bowman asking for an impact report on the signage removal.

"We are deeply concerned that your memo will create changes that damage valuable historical resources, disrupt NPS operations, and unnecessarily hurt our national parks and the communities that use and enjoy them," the letter said.

The lawmakers expressed concern that the focus on policing language in the parks is diverting attention from urgently needed maintenance and upgrades.

"Addressing that backlog should be NPS’ utmost priority in updating or changing cultural resources, rather than neglecting safety and the visitor experience in pursuit of censorship and erasure," it reads.

Maine climate lawsuit to remain in state court

Maine's lawsuit against oil companies for allegedly concealing the climate damage of their products will be continued in state court after a judge rejected companies' attempts to move it to a federal venue.

As drought spreads across Maine, some wells are running dry

More than 170 Mainers have reported their wells have run dry this year — more than the last four years combined.

Products denied exemptions from Maine's PFAS ban

New consumer products containing forever chemicals will be outlawed in Maine next year after regulators denied exemptions for goods including nonstick cookware.

As temperatures rise, Maine schools need solutions for shoulder seasons

In Maine, many of the school buildings have been built to hold heat in during harsh winters, rather than provide air circulation and cooling. There are no statewide standards for indoor school temperatures. But students and teachers report uncomfortable, sometimes unbearable temperatures during the early fall and late spring.

UMaine cancels floating wind power conference

An annual University of Maine conference on floating offshore wind power has been canceled amid federal pushback against renewable energy. The Trump administration has revoked permits for wind power under development on the East Coast and eliminated an offshore leasing zone established in the Gulf of Maine.

Maine's longer, hotter summers are reshaping our natural world

For the final installment in our collaboration, the Portland Press Herald spoke to two dozen experts about the ways increasing heat is affecting the environment, from the short-term impacts of heat waves on bats and birds to the long-term effects of warming lakes, forests and oceans.

Maine risks drought extending into winter

Maine's drought is so severe that the state will need far above average rainfall in the next few months to improve conditions before winter sets in, according to a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

Maine communities prepare for future wildfire threat

Over 250 wildfires burned across Maine in August, more than twice the average number for the month. Forestry officials say drought conditions helped to ignite and spread those fires. But climate change could escalate the fire threat.

"It's up to all of us": 2 Maine guides reclaim the outdoors after tragedy

This past July, a woman who regularly went paddle boarding alone was killed on a pond in Union. Incidents like this are rare in Maine. And while they can have a chilling effect, some are responding to the tragedy by doubling down on doing what they love.

Maine Calling: Heat in Maine

Maine Public's Climate Desk and The Portland Press Herald recently teamed up to report on the growing issue of heat, and how it's affecting the economy, the environment, human health, wildlife, agriculture and more. We highlight some of the topics and takeaways from the series.

Maine Calling: Weatherization

As colder weather approaches, now is the time to find ways to cut energy costs. Thinking about a heat pump? Have questions about rebates for energy-efficient products? Learn which home repairs make the most sense.

