© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts and Crime

Thirteen people arrested in drug trafficking bust.

Maine Public
Published February 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST
The stimulant drug methamphetamine is a white, bitter-tasting crystalline powder that dissolves in water or alcohol and is snorted, injected or smoked.
File Photo
The stimulant drug methamphetamine is a white, bitter-tasting crystalline powder that dissolves in water or alcohol and is snorted, injected or smoked.

Thirteen people have been arrested on drug charges in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts after multiple agencies conducted a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Most were arrested on a charge of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. The arrests began in December and continued Thursday. Authorities said one person supplied methamphetamine and cocaine to others, and that the drugs were distributed in the Concord area, Lakes Region, and Maine.

Courts and Crime