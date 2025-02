Dennis Dechaine has once again filed notice of an appeal of his conviction for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago.

Last month, Superior Court Justice Bruce Mallonee ruled that new DNA evidence did not warrant a new trial for Dechaine.

His attorney, John Nale, said the latest appeal focuses on misconduct on the part of prosecutors.

Dechaine is serving life in prison.