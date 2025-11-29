Colby College buys Port Clyde properties

Colby College has purchased several properties in downtown Port Clyde. The sale includes the site of the former general store, which was destroyed in a fire two years ago.

Along with the general store site, the purchase includes the Seaside Inn, The Barn and Squid Ink Coffee in downtown Port Clyde, according to a Colby College news article.

On the general store site, Colby will build a new Center for Resilience and Economic Impact, with a restaurant on the street level and offices and community spaces above.

The College plans to continue operations at Squid Ink and maintain The Barn, a seasonal bar and community gathering spot. The Seaside Inn will serve as housing for student researchers and others working at the new center.

A spokesperson for Colby College declined to disclose the sale amount, but the purchase was possible because of a donation from longtime Port Clyde residents Dan and Sheryl Tishman.

The Center for Resilience and Economic Impact will begin operations next year, and aims to encourage collaboration between scientists, economists and policy makers on issues that are critical to Mainer's welfare. Additional research will be done on Colby’s Island Campus on nearby Allen and Benner islands.