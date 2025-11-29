Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Colby College buys Port Clyde properties

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
ST. GEORGE, MAINE – NOVEMBER 17: Images of Port Clyde Harbor in St. George, Maine on Monday, November 17, 2025 (Photo by Gabe Souza)
Gabe Souza
/
Colby College
Port Clyde Harbor in St. George, Maine on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Colby College has purchased several properties in downtown Port Clyde. The sale includes the site of the former general store, which was destroyed in a fire two years ago.

Along with the general store site, the purchase includes the Seaside Inn, The Barn and Squid Ink Coffee in downtown Port Clyde, according to a Colby College news article.

On the general store site, Colby will build a new Center for Resilience and Economic Impact, with a restaurant on the street level and offices and community spaces above.

The College plans to continue operations at Squid Ink and maintain The Barn, a seasonal bar and community gathering spot. The Seaside Inn will serve as housing for student researchers and others working at the new center.

A spokesperson for Colby College declined to disclose the sale amount, but the purchase was possible because of a donation from longtime Port Clyde residents Dan and Sheryl Tishman.

The Center for Resilience and Economic Impact will begin operations next year, and aims to encourage collaboration between scientists, economists and policy makers on issues that are critical to Mainer's welfare. Additional research will be done on Colby’s Island Campus on nearby Allen and Benner islands.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
