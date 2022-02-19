© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Maine conservation programs get millions in federal funding for fish and wildlife restoration

Maine Public
Published February 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST
New England Cottontail
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
/
AP
A New England cottontail rabbit, wearing an identification tag, heads for freedom after being released at the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Wells, Maine. The Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been working on restoring the endangered species since 2017. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

State programs that support fish and wildlife restoration and hunter education are set to receive more than $16 million from the federal government. The money is from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Nearly $10 million will be dedicated to providing grants to agencies in the state that handle wildlife research, species reintroduction and habitat management and restoration.

Environment and Outdoors