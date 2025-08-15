Dangerous rip currents on southern Maine beach led to multiple rescues this week

This past week has been challenging for lifeguards in southern Maine, where rip currents have resulted in multiple rescues.

Two challenging scenes involved the rescue of nine children by Ogunquit lifeguards in dangerous, fast-moving currents.

On Monday, a day at the beach in Ogunquit turned into a life-saving rescue for four children swept into the ocean on paddleboards.

"The way the tide was moving, where they were, the situation was more urgent. And we recognized that we needed to use the Jet Ski to get over there and assist," said Matt Pooler, the lifeguard captain.

In just minutes the Jet Ski reached the frightened kids and lifeguards began scooping them up. EMTs waited on the shore.

"I was really proud of that rescue. From the first guard to the handoff to us then to the EMTs, everyone executed their training really well," Pooler said.

Pooler said parents need to be more aware of what the hazards are, provide their kids with lifejackets and have them swim closer to shore.

Lifeguard Lt. Gracee Jordan said flotation devices aren't safe in certain conditions.

"Floats create a false confidence in people, because you feel safe that you have a flotation device. But the ocean isn't still, it's always moving and there's always factors that can ruin your day very quickly," Jordan said.

Another rescue on Wednesday took place at the other end of Ogunquit beach. Five children were in trouble with one lifeguard helping them stay afloat until the Jet Ski could arrive.

Lifeguard Aiden Panneton said one child got separated from the group.

"They were getting dragged under the water. So, we scooped up that first one, got another one out of the group and dropped them off to two lifeguards on the sandbar, went back and picked up the other three."

Ogunquit Fire Chief Russ Osgood said they have fewer lifeguards this season because of budget cuts.

"We did have to remove one stand, but these guards are doing a phenomenal job with even more beach to protect," Osgood said.

Kennebunk Fire and Rescue also has fewer lifeguards this summer. They have 15 full and part-time guards. Ten are required to staff both Gooch's and Mother's beaches. On this day, a few are out, so the Mother's Beach post remains empty.

Deputy Fire Chief Beau Gleason said he has heard complaints from concerned residents, but he has to make a judgement call on which beach to staff and Mother's, with its gradual slope and protective rocks, has no rip currents.

"Gooch has a far worse rip current and far more people that don't want to adhere to the rules and ordinances. One is you can't drink alcohol on the beach. Seventy percent of drownings are attributed to alcohol," Gleason said.

Gleason asks beachgoers to put themselves in the shoes of lifeguards who are there to protect them.

It is estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually, according to data from the U.S. Lifesaving Association.

Lifeguards say if you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle.