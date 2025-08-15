Maine CDC identifies grey fox with rabies in Waterville

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said a grey fox in Waterville tested positive for rabies this week.

The agency urged residents to maintain a distance from wildlife, keep domestic animals up to date on rabies vaccines and keep outdoor food sources enclosed to avoid attracting wildlife.

The Waterville Police Department reported the fox was found in Quarry Road Trails, a recreational hiking and mountain biking area owned by the city.

According to the Maine CDC rabies tracking dashboard, this is the fourth fox in the state that has tested positive for rabies this year. Kennebec County has also seen two positive cases of raccoons with rabies.