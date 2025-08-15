Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine CDC identifies grey fox with rabies in Waterville

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published August 15, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said a grey fox in Waterville tested positive for rabies this week.

The agency urged residents to maintain a distance from wildlife, keep domestic animals up to date on rabies vaccines and keep outdoor food sources enclosed to avoid attracting wildlife.

The Waterville Police Department reported the fox was found in Quarry Road Trails, a recreational hiking and mountain biking area owned by the city.

According to the Maine CDC rabies tracking dashboard, this is the fourth fox in the state that has tested positive for rabies this year. Kennebec County has also seen two positive cases of raccoons with rabies.
Environment and Outdoors
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion