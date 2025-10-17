Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WBSP-FM in Millinocket, 90.1 is currently off-air due to work being done on the transmitter.

Geological mapping project shines new light on key mineral deposits in Aroostook County

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:24 PM EDT
A photo included in a Maine Geological Survey press release shows an example of "banded manganese ironstone".
Maine Geological Survey
A photo included in a Maine Geological Survey press release shows an example of "banded manganese ironstone".

The Maine Geological Survey says a recently-completed mineral mapping project in Aroostook County will help guide local land use decisions.

In a three-year, federally-funded study, state geologists teamed up with researchers and students and the University of Maine at Presque Isle to map deposits of manganese, a critical mineral essential for the production of steel and batteries that is currently entirely imported.

Maine Geological Survey senior geologist Amber Whittaker said it's now up to policymakers, municipalities, and landowners to decide what to do with the data.

"They now have better information of what is beneath their feet, and they can make better informed decisions," she said.

She said the project created much more detailed bedrock maps that could be used for a variety of purposes.

"Anyone that wants to drill a well, they like to know what bedrock is under their feet," she said. "If you're blasting for a bridge or for road building, you need to know what's under there or what rock types are around."

Northern Maine his home to one of the largest manganese deposits in the country, according to the state geological survey, but Whittaker said any decisions around mining would be up to towns, policymakers, and other stakeholders.

Whittaker said this study is part of a national push to understand domestic deposits of critical minerals, and that the U.S. Geological Survey will conduct additional mapping surveys next year over a broader portion of the state.
Tags
Environment and Outdoors U.S. Geological Surveygeologymineral miningAroostook County
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider