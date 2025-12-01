Six-plus inches expected for much of Maine in Tuesday snowstorm

Most Mainers will see their first significant snowfall of the season Tuesday. The National Weather Service has placed most of Maine south of Millinocket under a winter storm watch.

Meteorologist Jon Palmer says a high pressure system will slide to the east tonight, allowing clouds to build in from a storm that emerges from the Ohio Valley and begins to strengthen off the East Coast. The storm is forecast to move northward toward Cape Cod, gaining strength and spinning moisture in the form of snow over the state of Maine.

Palmer says Tuesday night's commute "could be a treacherous one for most people in the state."

He says it would be a good time to avoid driving but, if you must, Palmer says, "drive slowly, carefully."

The storm is expected to wind down after midnight Tuesday night. Some of the coldest weather of the season will follow the storm later this week.