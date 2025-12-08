New nonprofit buys Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center in Presque Isle

A local non-profit has purchased the Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center in Presque Isle.

The newly formed Northern Maine Community Trails purchased the center for $1 million, from the Libra Foundation and Pineland Farms.

Chris Condon, president of the nonprofit, said the group hopes to get the community involved in running the center.

Courtesy of Northern Maine Community Trails Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center in Presque Isle

"We want to find all kinds of ways to get the entire community out there and make it anything but a select group," he said. "We want a real broad swipe of the community out there enjoying it."

The Center was closed last year because of financial issues. The property is 750 acres and includes a 7,000 square foot lodge and trails for mountain biking, cross-country skiing and hiking.

"There's just a lot of stresses on kids today and on communities today," Condon said. "And this property, this facility, this healthy outdoor living, is part of the solution. This property isn't the solution, but it's part of the equation of creating a healthier lifestyle and a healthier community."

Condon said the nonprofit got a favorable loan from the seller for most of the purchase cost and is now raising funds.

He said the group plans to reopen some of the ski trails this month. The board of the nonprofit will hold a meet and greet with the public Wednesday evening.