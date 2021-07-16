© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Coronavirus Vaccine Clinic Opens At Portland Jetport

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published July 16, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine health officials are hopeful a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the largest airport in the state will help drive up immunization rates.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is working with Portland International Jetport on the new clinic, which will be open to travelers and residents.

The clinic, which doesn't require appointments, began Tuesday and is operating seven days a week.

Maine has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country. More than two-thirds of the state's eligible population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

