For the second day in a row, a record number of Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19

334 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the Maine CDC reported on Wednesday. It's another pandemic record for Maine - the second day in a row, and the third time in less than a week that hospitalization numbers have hit new highs. 99 people are in critical care and 49 are on ventilators.

It comes at Maine reports another 938 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. 3 more Mainers have died from the disease.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah tweeted on Tuesday that about 65% of those hospitalized aren't vaccinated, but that rate is much higher in intensive care units, where roughly 90% of patients are not vaccinated.

Health officials are closely monitoring the new omicron variant, amid concerns that it may be even more transmissible than the delta variant that’s responsible for Maine’s current surge. So far, no cases of the new variant have been reported in the United States.

Shah will provide an update on the state’s pandemic response Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.