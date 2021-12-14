Maine's seven-day average of new COVID cases has topped 1,000 for first time
Maine is reporting 1,383 new cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week.
That includes data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The seven-day average of new infections is now 1,040. That's the first time it's topped 1,000 in the whole pandemic.
The state CDC says nine more people have died with COVID-19.
On Monday, 369 people were hospitalized with the disease, including 115 in critical care and 57 on ventilators.