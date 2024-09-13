© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Togus VA Medical Center earns top federal rating

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 13, 2024 at 12:23 PM EDT
The Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, Maine.
Veterans Health
/
via Flickr
The Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, Maine.

The Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta has earned a top federal score for patient satisfaction and overall quality.

It received 5 stars in both categories - one of two Veterans Administration hospitals in New England to achieve that rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Veterans Administration hospitals were included in the CMS ratings for the first time last year. So far, they've outperformed non-VA hospitals in achieving 4 and 5 star ratings.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight