Togus VA Medical Center earns top federal rating
The Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta has earned a top federal score for patient satisfaction and overall quality.
It received 5 stars in both categories - one of two Veterans Administration hospitals in New England to achieve that rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Veterans Administration hospitals were included in the CMS ratings for the first time last year. So far, they've outperformed non-VA hospitals in achieving 4 and 5 star ratings.