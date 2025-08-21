Mosquitoes in Portland test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes in Portland have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Maine Center for Disease Control says it's the first mosquito pool to test positive for the disease this year.

Four wild birds in Kennebec, Sagadahoc, and York counties have also tested positive this year for West Nile.

In humans, the disease can cause flulike symptoms and, in severe cases, brain swelling and meningitis. Last year, an adult in Cumberland County tested positive for the virus. State CDC officials urge people with symptoms to see a health provider, especially if a COVID-19 test is negative.

West Nile Virus is spread through mosquitoes, which can also carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Jamestown Canyon virus.

And despite the dry summer, Maine CDC Director Dr. Puthiery Va says mosquitoes are still active.

“Some mosquitoes love to lay eggs in standing water around our homes, and they only need the equivalent of a bottle cap of standing water to do so," she says.

Vah is urging Mainers to dump artificial sources of standing water around homes, such as bird baths, empty plant pots and pet bowls. She says Mainers should use screens on doors and windows and wear repellent and long clothing outside.

