Northern Light Health cuts 3% of its workforce in effort to sustain patient care

Northern Light Health Wednesday announced workforce reductions and other organization-wide changes that it says will help it sustain patient care operations.

In a statement, Northern Light officials said that 3% of the workforce, or more than 300 people, will be laid off as part of a Financial Improvement Plan.

The health care provider said attrition and retirements will make up two-thirds of the reductions and will include senior leadership roles.

Some patient-care positions are impacted, though Northern Light said most are non-clinical.

Paul Bolin, Executive Vice President and Chief People and Administrative Officer, said the moves are prompted by the challenges of rising costs, low reimbursements and denials from payers.

Northern Light Health employs more than 10,000 workers across its system. It closed its Inland Hospital in Waterville this past May.