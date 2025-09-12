Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Most Mainers again eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published September 12, 2025 at 2:40 PM EDT
Daniel Toccin receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot as he and his wife get vaccinated against coronavirus and seasonal flu for an upcoming trip, at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Daniel Toccin receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot as he and his wife get vaccinated against coronavirus and seasonal flu for an upcoming trip, at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

Most Maine residents are once again eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations under a change ordered by Gov. Janet Mills.

Last month, federal regulators changed the guidelines so that only those with a high-risk medical condition or who are age 65 or older qualify for the latest COVID vaccines. That's out of step with the recommendations from some leading public health organizations.

On Friday, Mills directed the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a quote "standing order" that will allow Mainers to receive COVID shots at pharmacies, clinics and doctor’s offices without first obtaining a prescription.

In a related move, the Maine Bureau of Insurance notified health insurers on Friday that they are required to provide full coverage of COVID vaccines.

This story will be updated.
Tags
Health coronavirus
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller