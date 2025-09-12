Most Mainers again eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

Most Maine residents are once again eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations under a change ordered by Gov. Janet Mills.

Last month, federal regulators changed the guidelines so that only those with a high-risk medical condition or who are age 65 or older qualify for the latest COVID vaccines. That's out of step with the recommendations from some leading public health organizations.

On Friday, Mills directed the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a quote "standing order" that will allow Mainers to receive COVID shots at pharmacies, clinics and doctor’s offices without first obtaining a prescription.

In a related move, the Maine Bureau of Insurance notified health insurers on Friday that they are required to provide full coverage of COVID vaccines.

