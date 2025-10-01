Maine Family Planning will close its primary care practice at end of October

Maine Family Planning is closing its primary care practice at the end of the month.

The organization says the decision will affect hundreds of patients and is the result of a new federal law that bans providers who also offer abortions from billing Medicaid.

That's a nearly $2 million annual loss for Maine Family Planning.

“The cruel and dangerous law has put us in an impossible situation," President and CEO George Hill said in a written statement. "Discharging and turning away vulnerable patients strikes at the very heart of MFP’s reputation as a trusted community provider that has been able to serve patients of any means for more than 50 years.”

The nonprofit unsuccessfully sought a court injunction to restore funding this summer. It then asked for a federal appeals court to rule on its injunction request by the end of September but did not receive a response.

Maine Family Planning says it will continue to see patients who need family planning care, regardless of insurance status, for as long as they can.

This story will be updated.