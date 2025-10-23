Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Lewiston councilors approve syringe ordinance that removes 1:1 needle limit

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
FILE - This July 31, 2017, file photo shows discarded syringes in an open-air heroin market that has thrived for decades, slated for cleanup along train tracks a few miles outside the heart of Philadelphia. Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic, city officials announced Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, saying they would seek outside operators to establish one or more safe injection sites. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/AP
/
AP
FILE - This July 31, 2017, file photo shows discarded syringes in Philadelphia, PA.

The Lewiston city council this week gave initial approval to a syringe ordinance that lifts a one-to-one needle exchange limit.

Several councilors pushed for a failed amendment that would have imposed a cap of 30 syringes. Councilor Eryn Soule-Leclair proposed the new limit to try to reduce waste from discarded needles.

"If we don't, it's not going to change a thing," she said. "There may not be as many, but they're still going to be there."

Councilor Joshua Nagine was among those who opposed the cap, saying litter is a separate issue and the requirement would interfere with program operations.

"Many times we have individuals who only visit once a week," he said. "We have individuals who rely on these services for other needs."

The ordinance only allows one provider to operate a syringe service program in Lewiston, although there may be two locations. The state of Maine sets a limit of 100 needles per visit.

Tags
Health Lewiston
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight