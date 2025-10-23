Lewiston councilors approve syringe ordinance that removes 1:1 needle limit

The Lewiston city council this week gave initial approval to a syringe ordinance that lifts a one-to-one needle exchange limit.

Several councilors pushed for a failed amendment that would have imposed a cap of 30 syringes. Councilor Eryn Soule-Leclair proposed the new limit to try to reduce waste from discarded needles.

"If we don't, it's not going to change a thing," she said. "There may not be as many, but they're still going to be there."

Councilor Joshua Nagine was among those who opposed the cap, saying litter is a separate issue and the requirement would interfere with program operations.

"Many times we have individuals who only visit once a week," he said. "We have individuals who rely on these services for other needs."

The ordinance only allows one provider to operate a syringe service program in Lewiston, although there may be two locations. The state of Maine sets a limit of 100 needles per visit.