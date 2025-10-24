Portland notifies residents that cruise ship with norovirus outbreak will dock this weekend

Portland officials are alerting residents that a cruise ship slated to dock in the city this Sunday is dealing with a norovirus outbreak.

The U.S. CDC had reported earlier this week that more than 11% of the roughly 600 passengers on the Oceania Insignia were sick.

But Friday, the city of Portland said only eight passengers were in required isolation. Officials said the U.S. CDC confirmed cruise ship staff are effectively responding, including quarantining sick passengers, and the agency did not recommended blocking the ship from docking.

Norovirus is a highly contagious disease that causes diarrhea and vomiting. It can be spread through contaminated food, water and surfaces. The best way to prevent it is by washing hands often, as well as washing fruits and vegetables.