Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Portland notifies residents that cruise ship with norovirus outbreak will dock this weekend

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
The Zaandam, Holland America Line's 781-foot cruise ship, passes by Ram Island Ledge Light at the mouth of Portland Harbor, Thursday morning, Aug. 24, 2023, off Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
The Zaandam, Holland America Line's 781-foot cruise ship, passes by Ram Island Ledge Light at the mouth of Portland Harbor, Thursday morning, Aug. 24, 2023, off Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Portland officials are alerting residents that a cruise ship slated to dock in the city this Sunday is dealing with a norovirus outbreak.

The U.S. CDC had reported earlier this week that more than 11% of the roughly 600 passengers on the Oceania Insignia were sick.

But Friday, the city of Portland said only eight passengers were in required isolation. Officials said the U.S. CDC confirmed cruise ship staff are effectively responding, including quarantining sick passengers, and the agency did not recommended blocking the ship from docking.

Norovirus is a highly contagious disease that causes diarrhea and vomiting. It can be spread through contaminated food, water and surfaces. The best way to prevent it is by washing hands often, as well as washing fruits and vegetables.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight