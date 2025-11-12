Kaydenz Kitchen could lose account with Good Shepherd Food Bank

Kaydenz Kitchen, a Lewiston food pantry that sustained a devastating fire in October, may lose its account with Good Shepherd Food Bank if it doesn't reopen by December. But the organization says repairs are expected to take another one to two months.

Kaydenz Kitchen moved into the building a year ago. It was hailed as a new beginning for the space, which was the former site of Schemengees, one of two locations of a mass shooting in 2023.

The food pantry and all of its supplies were a complete loss in last month's fire. In a social media post, Kaydenz Kitchen says if it doesn't reopen by December, $7,000 in its account with Good Shepherd will be transferred to another food pantry. It says that would be a "heartbreaking loss for the community and organization —especially as we head into the coldest, most difficult time of the year, with so many unknowns about food security for the people who rely on us."

A spokesperson for Good Shepherd Food Bank declined to comment specifically on the matter, but said "all partners must meet certain criteria that helps ensure the greatest impact for people seeking food."