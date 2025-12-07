Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Federal judge rejects request to change children's behavioral health settlement agreement

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST

A federal judge in Maine has rejected a request by the state and the U.S. Department of Justice to alter a settlement agreement intended to improve behavioral health care for children.

The federal government sued the state of Maine last year for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act over its failure to provide adequate community-based services. The parties reached a settlement two months later. But this fall, they asked the court to make changes, including removing an independent reviewer to ensure compliance.

Atlee Reilly is managing attorney at Disability Rights Maine, which welcomes the court's decision.

"We really hope that both the state of Maine and the Department of Justice will just, you know, focus on implementing their original agreement so that Maine children can receive the services they need in their homes and communities," says Reilly.

Maine's attorney general's office declined to comment on the court decision.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight