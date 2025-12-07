Federal judge rejects request to change children's behavioral health settlement agreement

A federal judge in Maine has rejected a request by the state and the U.S. Department of Justice to alter a settlement agreement intended to improve behavioral health care for children.

The federal government sued the state of Maine last year for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act over its failure to provide adequate community-based services. The parties reached a settlement two months later. But this fall, they asked the court to make changes, including removing an independent reviewer to ensure compliance.

Atlee Reilly is managing attorney at Disability Rights Maine, which welcomes the court's decision.

"We really hope that both the state of Maine and the Department of Justice will just, you know, focus on implementing their original agreement so that Maine children can receive the services they need in their homes and communities," says Reilly.

Maine's attorney general's office declined to comment on the court decision.