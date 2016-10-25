© 2021 Maine Public
Life's Work: Six Conversations with Makers

Published October 25, 2016 at 2:29 PM EDT
A stone carver at work
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., February 2 at 10:00 pm
Sat., February 4 at 11:00 am

A look inside the creative routines and personal stories of a collection of master craftspeople living on Canada's Eastern Seaboard, whose life experiences have shaped their work in tandem with their own two hands. Each of the six short episodes documents the artistry of such crafts as stone carving, wood turning and carving, sculpting, felting, and metal smithing.

For more information about this production visit Breakwater Studios.

