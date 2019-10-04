Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 10.04.19

Wide Eyed

"Let's talk about the new record from the Jason Spooner Band, Wide Eyed. It's a rich musical journey. I can't really put Jason in any category, his musical reach is wide and deep. And his songwriting is rooted in musicality, I mean the melodies are beautiful and goosebump producing. His voice is a little reminiscent of Gram Nash. He can sing sweet and he can sing hard. And the band can rock! But it also can come close and intimate. As I said, wide ranging. There's a groove for sure. And there are songs of sadness. It's all there and his band is strong, a full sound with really satisfying touches. Fully realized. Check it out and look for his performances Oct 4th at the fabulous Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield. Oh, and did I mention, he's a Portland guy?" — Sara

More information on Wide Eyed