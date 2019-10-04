© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Jason Spooner Band – "Wide Eyed"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published October 4, 2019 at 9:17 AM EDT
Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 10.04.19
Wide Eyed

"Let's talk about the new record from the Jason Spooner Band, Wide Eyed. It's a rich musical journey. I can't really put Jason in any category, his musical reach is wide and deep. And his songwriting is rooted in musicality, I mean the melodies are beautiful and goosebump producing. His voice is a little reminiscent of Gram Nash. He can sing sweet and he can sing hard. And the band can rock! But it also can come close and intimate. As I said, wide ranging. There's a groove for sure. And there are songs of sadness. It's all there and his band is strong, a full sound with really satisfying touches. Fully realized. Check it out and look for his performances Oct 4th at the fabulous Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield. Oh, and did I mention, he's a Portland guy?" — Sara

More information on Wide Eyed

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
