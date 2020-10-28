Bess Jacques Tiny Screen Concert - Brown Bag Edition

https://youtu.be/DqpFd3","_id":"00000178-7e0e-ddab-a97a-7e3e6f0b0001","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 ","_id":"00000178-7e0e-ddab-a97a-7e3e6f0b0000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 ","_id":"00000178-7e0e-ddab-a97a-7e3e6f0b0001","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 -fQ-Q" title=" https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 ","_id":"00000178-7e0e-ddab-a97a-7e3e6f0b0001","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 ","_id":"00000178-7e0e-ddab-a97a-7e3e6f0b0000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 ","_id":"00000178-7e0e-ddab-a97a-7e3e6f0b0001","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 -fQ-Q"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 ","_id":"00000178-7e0e-ddab-a97a-7e3e6f0b0001","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 ","_id":"00000178-7e0e-ddab-a97a-7e3e6f0b0000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 ","_id":"00000178-7e0e-ddab-a97a-7e3e6f0b0001","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/DqpFd3 -fQ-Q

On October 22 composer, performer, and recording artist Bess Jacques performed live from her home.

Pianist and vocalist Bess Jacques explores the ebony and ivory of social distancing on a romp through the vintage decades of jazz, mixing in more modern, R&B-inspired tunes and Americana as well as originals, for a sound that is both classic and fresh. She is usually found in the greater Portland area with her jazz trio, Bess Jacques & The Strays, with weekly spots at MJ's Wine Bar and Solo Italiano, but this solo performance comes from her living room in Westbrook.