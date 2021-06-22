© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Maine Will Take A New Look At Reusing State's Old Rail Corridors

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
Riding the Greenway
Pat Eaton-Robb
/
AP
This Saturday, July 14, 2018, photo shows an old railroad bridge that has been converted as part of the Trestle Trail in Coventry, R.I. The trail is part of the East Coast Greenway, a planned 3,000-mile collection of trails from Maine to Florida which is about 41 percent complete in southern New England.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is going to investigate potential new uses for dormant rail corridors in the state.

Gov. Janet Mills recently signed into law a proposal that directs the Maine Department of Transportation to evaluate potential uses for the state-owned corridors.

The department will eventually submit a report to the Maine Legislature. Democratic Rep. Art Bell of Yarmouth proposed the bill.

He said Monday he is "hopeful that it will provide an opportunity to reimagine the way we interact with miles of dormant, state-owned rail corridors, lying fallow."

Tags

Mainerail
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press