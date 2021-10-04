Remains of a Millinocket pilot killed in World War II have been returned to his hometown

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — The remains of a World War II pilot whose body was lost in Europe's Adriatic Sea have been returned to his hometown in Maine.

State officials say the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau were transferred from Massachusetts to Millinocket, Maine, on Saturday.

Vienneau was co-piloting a bomber over present-day Slovenia in 1944 when the aircraft came under fire. Vienneau was mortally wounded, and the pilot was forced to ditch the bomber off Vis Island, Croatia.

The wrecked bomber was found during a 2017 dive, and remains were confirmed to belong to Vienneau. A burial is scheduled for Oct. 9.