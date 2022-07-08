Two hospitalized after small airplane crash at Portland Jetport

Two people have been hospitalized after a small Cessna crashed at the Portland Jetport Friday afternoon shortly after taking off.

According to a press release from the city, the Portland Fire Department responded to the scene to put out a fire and immediately began giving medical treatment to the two people on board.

The crash occurred just before 4:00 p.m. Five inbound flights were diverted but commercial operations resumed just before 5:00 p.m.

