header.jpg
Maine

Two hospitalized after small airplane crash at Portland Jetport

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
Portland International Jetport
Pat Wellenbach
/
AP
In this Sept. 7, 2011 photo, work is near completion of a colorful, $75 million passenger terminal at the Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine.

Two people have been hospitalized after a small Cessna crashed at the Portland Jetport Friday afternoon shortly after taking off.

According to a press release from the city, the Portland Fire Department responded to the scene to put out a fire and immediately began giving medical treatment to the two people on board.

The crash occurred just before 4:00 p.m. Five inbound flights were diverted but commercial operations resumed just before 5:00 p.m.

Patty Wight
