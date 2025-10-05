4 sites added to 2025 most endangered historic places list in Maine

Four historic sites have been added to the 2025 list of Maine's most endangered and at-risk places.

The list, compiled by the non-profit Maine Preservation, includes the home of former Gov. Abner Coburn in Skowhegan. A fire destroyed the roof and upper floors of the home last year.

The list also includes the Guy P. Gannett Garage in Augusta, now home to the First Amendment Museum, which preservationists say is structurally unsound.

The Leach-Overlock House in East Vassalboro and the North Franklin Agricultural building in Phillips have both fallen into disrepair. The Phillips building is the last remaining structure from the days when busy agricultural fairs were held in town.

All four sites faces expensive repairs, structural failures and legal challenges that make restoration efforts difficult, Maine Preservation said in a statement. The group said the list is intended to shine a public light on these sites and boost interest in preserving them.