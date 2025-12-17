Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Washington County passes budget

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:17 PM EST
Washington County officials are urging voters to support an $8 million bond to pay off debt and keep the county running. Brian Schuth, chair of the county's budget advisory committee and Eastport city manager, said at a press conference Thursday the bond is the only responsible way to pay off the debt.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
Washington County officials speak at a press conference about the county's debt in October 2025.

Washington County officials have given final approval to a budget that's roughly 17% higher than last year's, down from a September proposal with a 25% increase.

The $11.6 million plan does not call for eliminating any current county jobs, but would cut several vacant positions.

Officials are still trying to address the county's looming $8 million debt due at the end of the month, created by poor accounting practices in recent years.

County Manager Renée Gray said 18 towns have agreed to voluntarily pay their portion of the debt, roughly $3.5 million, and others are considering the option. And county officials said they plan to ask creditors to extend the maturity date on the loan to March.
