Maine

Portland Church Trustees Debate Plaque Honoring Jefferson Davis

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published August 23, 2017 at 1:32 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Maine - Church trustees in Maine say they are considering removing a plaque from their Portland church honoring Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy.
 
Trustees say they aren't sure why the plaque was originally installed in the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, and they can't figure out why Davis would have visited the Portland church, as he wasn't a Unitarian.

WGME-TV reports that the church received the plaque from the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
 
The trustees say they'll make a decision within the next few weeks on whether they will keep or remove the plaque.

MaineFirst Parish Unitarian Universalist Church
Associated Press
